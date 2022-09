Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrei Turchak proposed to hold pseudo-referendums on joining the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on November 4. On this day, the aggressor state celebrates the Day of National Unity. Russian Interfax reported this on Wednesday, September 7.

"The Day of National Unity is a historical date that unites us all into the space of the Russian world, which the inhabitants of the Donbas and the liberated territories dream of," Turchak quotes the publication.

According to him, the vote will take place this year. "The results of social studies indicate the readiness of residents of the Donbas and the liberated territories to take part in the vote and become part of Russia," Turchak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, collaborators in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions announced their intention to hold "referendums" on one day.