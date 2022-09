On Friday, July 16, the so-called "prosecutor general" of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" Serhii Horenko was killed as a result of an explosion in his "office" in Luhansk.

This was reported by Russian media Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary data, LPR Prosecutor General Serhii Horenko died from his injuries as a result of an explosion in his office," the report said.

Later, Interfax added that his deputy also died from the explosion in Luhansk, in addition to the "Prosecutor General of the LPR."

"According to preliminary data, Deputy Prosecutor General of the LPR Kateryna Stehlenko also died after an explosion in the building," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are pulling troops to Svatove and Troitske (Luhansk region) in preparation for defense.