Occupiers have serious problems with fuel after attack on Luhansk oil depot

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, serious problems with fuel are observed after the attack on the oil depot.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"The oil depot in Luhansk caught fire only yesterday, and the city and its surroundings have already experienced a shortage of fuel," he said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the occupation authorities promise that everything will be fine later, but the situation at the gas stations is critical, although the invaders call the situation "temporary difficulties".

"They don't yet know how to solve the logistical problem with the delivery of oil refining products in the so-called "LPR". The existing stocks are being given to the russian military," Lysohor states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an oil depot was attacked in occupied Luhansk on the night of May 8. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out and the light went out in the area of the attacked object.

In addition, according to Ukrainian News Agency sources, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.