The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resistance of the local population do not even allow Russian occupiers to simulate the so-called "referendum" in temporarily occupied territories.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, September 7.

Yusov noted that the occupiers already understand the futility of preparing for pseudo-referendums due to the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the resistance of residents.

"Of course, they can announce some kind of action, but the essence of the pseudo-referendum is, nevertheless, an imitation of some legitimacy of the process. Thus, neither the Armed Forces of Ukraine nor society as a whole give the Russians even the opportunity to simulate this process. And, of course, the world will immediately reject even the very attempt at such a referendum - this will not be serious. I think that the occupiers themselves understand the futility of even attempts to seriously approach the so-called referendums," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the occupation administration of Kherson region announced its intentions to temporarily abandon the so-called "referendum" due to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 1, it became known that the occupiers hope to establish full control over Donetsk region by the end of 2022.

On August 26, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russia was completing preparations for holding "referendums" in the occupied territories.