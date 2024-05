Share:













Copied



For more than 10 hours, air alarm continues in the Kharkiv Region, which is the longest period since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The corresponding data was published on the map of air alarms of Ukraine on Friday, May 10.

Air alarm in the Kharkiv Region lasts more than 10 hours. A report of the threat appeared today at 9:03 a.m., and at 7:48 p.m. it lasted 10 hours 44 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk said that russian troops were able to establish control over the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk Region due to superiority over the Ukrainian military in aviation and artillery.

On May 10, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military repelled an attack by russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

We also reported that OSINT analysts showed areas of the Kharkiv Region where russian occupiers are trying to advance.