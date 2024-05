Share:













Ukrainian defenders on the Avdiivka axis destroyed a russian Su-25.

It was reported by the Telegram channel for monitoring enemy aviation Monitor.

Also, the Operational AFU channel reports about the downing of an enemy aircraft in this direction.

Officially, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm the shooting down of an enemy fighter, but the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that on the Avdiivka axis the Ukrainian military repelled 45 attacks by the russian Armed Forces in areas of 10 settlements.

Su-25 is a Soviet-era subsonic attack aircraft designed to support ground forces as well as destroy objects. Such attack aircraft are equipped with aircraft guns, aerial bombs, unguided air-to-ground missiles and guided air-to-air missiles.

Recall, on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the sky over the Donetsk Region, Ukrainian air defense shot down an enemy Su-25. This was done by the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

