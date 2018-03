Russian Foreign Ministry Advocating Inclusion Of DPR And LPR Representatives To JCCC

Politics

SBU Detects Cryptocurrency Mining Farms In Separatist-Held DPR, LPR Territories

Economy

FSB Of Russia, Militant DPR Fighters Rounding Up Cronies Of Former LPR Leader Plotnytskyi

Politics

SBU Suspects Gloria Jeans Of Financing Terrorism

Politics

SBU: 300 Serbs Have Fought Alongside LPR Militants Since ATO Beginning

Events

OSCE SMM: Militants Use Lasers To Impede Work Of OSCE Video Cameras In Stanytsia Luhanska

Events

Poroshenko: UN Peacekeeping Mission Deployment Will Not Be Agreed With DPR, LPR Representatives

Politics

Russia Delivers Other 5 Tanks And Fuel To Militants In Donbas Last Week

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russian Border Service Bans Entry For Citizens With DPR/LPR Passports

Politics

DPR And LPR Collecting Signatures For Participation In 'Elections' While Telling Locals Signatures Required For Receiving Humanitarian Aid

Politics

Ukrainian Side To JSCC Refutes LPR's Allegations About Chemical Weapon Possession By Armed Forces

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russian Command Instructs DPR And LPR To Nationalize Flats Left By Owners For More Than 3 Months

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence Reports About Assassination Attempt On 'Military Commissar' Of LPR

Politics

Several Russian Banks Rendering Services To Individuals With "Passports" Of DPR And LPR

Economy

DPR And LPR Seize All Assets Of DTEK Energy On Occupied Territories

Economy

Sberbank Disproves Allegation Servicing Clients Holding DPR, LPR "Passports"

Economy

DPR, LPR To Stop Shipping Coal Across Boundary Line From March Should Railway Blockade Continue

Politics

Podilskyi District Court Of Kyiv Summons LPR "Head" Plotnitsky To February 6 Sitting As Charged Offender

Politics

Savchenko Sister: LPR, DPR Surrender 2 Captive Women To Nadiya

Politics

SBU: MP Savchenko Discussed Sanctions And Amnesty Of Militants During Meeting With Leaders Of "LPR" and "DPR" In Minsk