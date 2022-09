The commanders of units of the Russian occupation army in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk region forbid their soldiers to retreat. They are threatened by "blocking units" located in the rear.

This is stated in the interception of the conversation of the occupiers, which was published by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to available information, the occupiers tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the outskirts of Bakhmut.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces with barrel and rocket artillery. However, after retaliatory fire and the advance of the Ukrainian military, the occupiers began to voluntarily leave their firing positions.

In order to stop the escape of their soldiers, the commanders were forced to remind them of the prohibition of unauthorized leaving the positions.

In addition, the occupiers were threatened with fire from the rear "blocking units".

At the same time, the commander of one of the units of the occupiers referred to the order of the commander No. 222.

The Defense Intelligence assumes that it is obviously an order similar to order No. 227 of June 28, 1942. According to it, Soviet servicemen were shot in the back when they tried to retreat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are experiencing problems with morale and psychological state not only in Donetsk region.

According to the Defense Intelligence, Russian units in the area of ​​occupied Kherson are experiencing a serious drop in morale. They realize the futility of hostilities against the Armed Forces.

The successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the north and west of Kherson led to the fact that part of the occupiers deserted.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers were forced to raise helicopters into the sky to capture soldiers who escaped from their positions.