Some Ukrainian pilots are already completing training on F-16 aircraft. When the fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, the pilots will be ready for missions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"Preparation is relentless, this process continues at various levels. We already have pilots who are completing their training on the F-16. As soon as it becomes possible, the F-16 will arrive in Ukraine, of course, these pilots will already be ready to perform combat missions in airspace in the Ukrainian sky," he said.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine needs more than a dozen F-16 aircraft to protect its airspace and repel enemy attacks.

"Such fighters will be able to fight small targets, including cruise missiles," Yevlash added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that there are already a number of studies on how to safely place F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine so that they can quickly perform their tasks and protect the airspace.

Meanwhile, in the USA, an F-16 fighter jet crashed near the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.