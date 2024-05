Border areas of Kharkiv Region under heavy shelling, there are wounded and killed ‒ Syniehubov

Share:













Copied



Border communities of the Kharkiv Region on May 10 are under heavy mass enemy shelling, there are wounded and killed.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram.

According to him, a private house was damaged in the village of Buhaivka, Vovchansk community, as a result of shelling at 9:45 a.m. There were no casualties.

"At about 10 in the morning, the enemy fired on the city of Vovchansk, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured. At 12:50 p.m., as a result of shelling of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv Region, a 55-year-old civilian man was killed," he wrote.

In addition, at 1:22 p.m., the invaders struck a private house in Vovchansk - a 60-year-old woman was wounded. At the same time, as a result of hostile shelling of private homeownership, a civilian man was killed, two more were injured - one of them under the rubble of the house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that today at about five o'clock in the morning the russian army tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

The department emphasized that the Ukrainian military repelled the enemy attack, but currently fighting continues in this region.

Recall that a few hours ago, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Ukrainian military confidently maintains defense in the north of the region.

We also reported that a mass evacuation of the population began in frontline Vovchansk and surrounding settlements.