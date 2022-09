The Rostov-on-Don military hospital refused to treat representatives of the battalion of the so-called "Union of Donbas Volunteers". In all such cases, doctors refer to a direct instruction of the command, reports the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, September 18.

The Defense Intelligence notes that the number of conflicts between different units of the occupying forces is increasing due to inequality in the attitude of the command. The wounded from the battalion of the so-called " Union of Donbas Volunteers", which suffered heavy losses near Avdiyivka, were taken to the hospital in Rostov-on-Don, but the staff refused to help the wounded due to the fact that the unit did not have the status of a regular armed formation.

"After all, the "Union of Donbas Volunteers" was formed according to the program of voluntary mobilization of the BARS - the combat army reserve. In all such cases, doctors refer to the direct instructions of the command," the statement says.

Also, a conflict situation is brewing between the representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and those mobilized from the so-called "LDPR", whom the Russian military abandoned during the retreat without support and help, because of this the losses in the units in some places reached 100% of personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the leader of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive almost along the entire front line.

Due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers lack ammunition for MLRS and artillery.

On September 14, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Kremlin admitted defeat after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.