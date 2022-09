Russian Doctors Refuse To Operate Wounded Soldiers In Order To Quickly Throw Them Into Area Of Hostilities - I

Russian doctors refuse to operate wounded soldiers in order to send them to the war zone as soon as possible.

This was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They purposefully simplify diagnoses of the wounded in hospitals, do not carry out previously planned operations and offer to return to the war in Ukraine. Doctors are "recommended" to grant permission for planned surgical interventions only after the end of the war or with the direct permission of the commander of the wounded," intelligence noted.

According to intelligence, there were cases when, after a ruptured ear drum and contusion, a serviceman was discharged from the hospital in 3 days with an official diagnosis of otitis.

At the same time, a recommendation was given not to catch a cold in the ear and surgical intervention was refused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian military units and formations are canceling the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine.

At the same time, in order to "solve the problem", the command of the occupying forces decided to significantly reduce the time for the rehabilitation of soldiers after injuries and contusions.

According to British intelligence, Russia is running out of weapons in the war in Ukraine.