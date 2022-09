Russia sending hundreds of prisoners from Tambov to front in Ukraine – General Staff

To strengthen its troops in Ukraine, the Russian Federation sent 400 people serving sentences for criminal offenses from the city of Tambov.

This is reported in the summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, in Krasnodar Krai, public organizations of Afghan soldiers received the task of collecting money from the local population for the purchase of warm clothes for the regional volunteer battalion.

Last day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 22 airstrikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems. At the beginning of the day, the enemy launched three more missile strikes.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged. Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Soledar, Bilohoriya, Novopillia, Pershotravneve, Temuvannya, Sukhyi Stavok, Myroliubivka, Petrivka, Bereznehuvate, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, and Olhovske.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions. In other directions, the Russians fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Huriyev Kozachok, Kamiyanka, and Kupiyansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Sviatohirsk, Raihorodok, Serebrianka, and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Siversk, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Niu York, Yuriyivka, Rozivka, and Zaitseve;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Dosvidchene, Karlivka, Kostyantynivka, Mariyinka, and Pervomaiske;

on the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions – Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Chasy.

in the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired along the entire contact line. More than 18 settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Bila Krynytsia, Myroliubivka, Vysokopillia, and Andriyivka.

Our forces repelled attacks in the Mykolayivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, and Bakhmut settlements. The defeat of 16 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and strongholds and five positions of anti-aircraft missile systems has been confirmed. Also affected were six control points, three support points and areas where personnel and military equipment are concentrated. Air defense equipment units, кфвшщ and three ammunition depots were hit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 18, the AFU repelled attacks by Russians in the area of Kupiyansk in Kharkiv Region, as well as seven other settlements.