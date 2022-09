Tension is growing between the Russian occupiers in Kherson, due to which they often arrange shootings among themselves. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, announced this on his Twitter on Sunday, September 18.

The day before, on September 17, local residents of Kherson reported shootings and a gathering of occupiers.

"The large-scale shooting in the center of Kherson is another manifestation of the growing tension between the PMC, convicts, the Kadyrov’s soldiers, the Russian military and the FSB. The number of "domestic conflicts" is increasing. The parties are aggressively dividing the loot before fleeing against the background of news about the approach of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Podoliak emphasized.

Russian channels called the shooting a "counter-terrorist operation".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok in Kherson region.

Also, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Kyselivka, which is located approximately 15 km from the outskirts of Kherson.

At the same time, in Kherson region, the occupiers who were encircled are ready to lay down their arms and surrender.