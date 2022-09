Russian military units and formations are canceling planned sending of personnel to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the units and formations that are on the territory of the Russian Federation, the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine is canceled. The reason is a mass refusal to participate in hostilities," the intelligence notes.

Servicemen of 5 separate tank brigades of the 36th army (Ulan-Ude) who write reports for dismissal due to refusal to continue participating in hostilities in Ukraine, are dismissed from service without taking into account any benefits (years of service - one year for three, veteran status, etc.).

At the same time, the personnel of the brigade, who are in Ukraine, are given vacations exclusively due to family circumstances (death of close relatives).

At the same time, there is a catastrophic shortage of personnel in the units participating in the war against Ukraine.

In order to "solve the problem", the command of the occupying forces decided to significantly reduce the time for the rehabilitation of soldiers after injuries and contusions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has increasingly begun to purchase weapons from other countries subject to strict sanctions, such as Iran and North Korea, as its stockpiles are depleting.

In the Kremlin, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, defeat was recognized after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.