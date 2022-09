On September 15, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Su-24M bomber of the Russian invaders, 31 units of enemy equipment and 33 invaders.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy with forces of up to two platoons, supported by two BMD-2s and a T-72 tank, tried to improve their position by conducting assault operations in the direction from Arkhanhelske to Ivanivka. It did not succeed, having lost one BMD-2 and a significant percentage of manpower, retreated.

According to the command, the Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes against the enemy in the past day, and a Su-24M enemy supersonic bomber was destroyed in the Chkalove area.

Rocket and artillery units completed 285 fire missions. Including, in three areas of the concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment in Hola Prystan, Dudchany, and Krynychanka, behind ammunition warehouses in the same Dudchany and Sadove, behind the control point of drones in Komishany.

The Kakhovskyi Bridge and the crossing in Dariyivka were under close fire control. The occupiers had no opportunity to use them.

Also in the Black Sea, hiding in a safe area, 15 warships of the enemy are maneuvering. Among them are 2 missile carriers, surface and underwater, with 12 missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a bomber and a helicopter belonging to the occupiers.

On the fourth day of the advance of the AFU, the Ministry of Defense of Russia recognized the escape of its troops, calling it a realignment of forces.