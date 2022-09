The Armed Forces Ukraine continues to attack Russian invaders in the south of Ukraine. Our soldiers destroyed a lot of the manpower and equipment of the invaders.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"Aircraft struck 9 enemy positions. Anti-aircraft missile units destroyed a Su-24M bomber and a Mi-8 helicopter of the occupiers in the area of Davydiv Brid," the military said.

In the South Operational Command also said that the missile and artillery units of the AFU completed more than 430 fire missions during the combat day.

Our soldiers hit three areas of concentration of enemy forces and assets in Milove and Dudchany and three control points in Urozhaine and Kherson.

In addition, it has been impassable once again due to fire attempts at repair work on the Kakhovskyi Bridge. The pontoon crossing in Dariyivka was damaged, its further use is impossible.

As a result of the attacks of the AFU, Russia lost:

121 soldiers;

5 tanks;

9 other armored vehicles;

3 howitzers MSTA-B;

2 self-propelled guns Gvozdika;

2 Pantsir-S1 anti-air weapon;

1 command and staff car;

1 electronic warfare station;

4 warehouses with ammunition.

As Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the fourth day of the advance of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense of Russia recognized the escape of its troops, calling it a realignment of forces.

Meanwhile, the military repelled eight offensive attempts by the occupiers in Donetsk region and Kherson region during the day.