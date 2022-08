In the morning of August 16, two explosions occurred in the area of ​​a substation in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), as a result, TV broadcasting of Russians stopped.

This was announced by City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"At 7 a.m., 2 explosions were recorded in the area of ​​the substation in Melitopol. After that, the broadcasting of the television captured by the invaders stopped. According to preliminary information, the transit cable was damaged. No matter how hard Russian propaganda tries to "brainwash" our residents, they are not successful. Melitopol residents are holding the defense, and the resistance forces are neutralizing everything racist," Fedorov said.