The Ukrainian military has shot down an all-weather two-seater Su-34 fighter-bomber in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the East Air Command on Facebook.

"According to preliminary data, the air defense of the Air Force neutralized an all-weather two-seater Su-34 fighter-bomber. Beat the occupier! Hold the line! Glory to Ukraine!" the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already approached 22,000 people. Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Severodonetsk direction.

Besides, in the south of Ukraine, in Chornobaivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian troops 17 times.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed seven enemy attacks in the Donbas. Thirteen tanks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the siege of Mariupol depleted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense proposed that compensation payments to the families of the killed servicemen be controlled by the military, and not by civilian officials. This probably reflects a desire to hide from the local population the true extent of the damage to Russia.