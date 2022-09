The Armed Forces of Ukraine established fire control over almost the entire territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the spokesperson of the operational command South Nataliya Humeniuk on Wednesday, September 14.

Humenyuk noted that Ukraine maintains information secrecy regarding the counteroffensive and advance of the military in order not to expose them and the local population to the danger of enemy shelling. At the same time, the Armed Forces continue to liberate the territory of the state, which demoralizes the Russian occupiers.

"We have fire control over almost the entire territory of Kherson region, we continue our combat work, but it is still too early to talk about victories, we need to gain a foothold in the liberated settlements," Humeniuk emphasized.

Fighting in the south has its own characteristics due to the large number of canals and rivers, as well as the open steppe terrain, she explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers on the right bank of the Dnieper River are ready to lay down their arms and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law, i.e. replenish the exchange fund.

On September 13, the Ukrainian military repelled the offensive of the Russian invaders in the areas of eight settlements.

On September 14, the General Staff reported that the losses of personnel of the Russian troops on September 13 increased by 350 to 53,650 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 2 aircraft, 2 helicopters and 5 tanks over the past day.