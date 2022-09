In Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the military of the Russian Federation imposed a curfew and warned local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske about shooting to kill if they if the latter approach crossings.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In response to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian invaders are conducting" countermeasures," the department said.

In settlements, in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the occupiers strengthen the administrative and police regime, banned entry and exit from settlements, imposed a curfew.

In Kherson, the occupiers searched the residential premises of the Skhidnyi neighborhood, from which the Antonivskyi Bridge is visible.

"Russian military warned local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske about opening fire to kill in the event of their approach to crossings," the Armed Forces said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers have numerous sanitary losses in the Kharkiv direction, some of the wounded are evacuated to Russia.

In the south of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy ammunition depots and another pontoon crossing in a day. As a result of the attacks, 80 occupiers were eliminated.

All major transport arteries across the Dnieper in the southern part of Ukraine ceased to be passes for heavy equipment of Russian troops.