About 50 kilometers remain before reaching the state border in Kharkiv region, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive not only to the south and east, but also to the north.

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this.

"In the Kharkiv direction, we began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north. 50 km remain before reaching the state border," said Zaluzhnyi.

He said that at first the Armed Forces captured the powerful fortified areas of the Russian troops, "which they proudly called "Moscow," "Omsk" and "Peter." Only after that did the attack on Balakliya, Izium and Kupyansk begin.

As a result, since the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army has managed to de-occupy more than 3,000 square kilometers of Ukraine.

Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared photos from the broken positions of the invaders.