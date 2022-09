The Russian occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements of Kherson region, and also are fleeing from the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction. This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, September 11.

The General Staff notes that the liberation of settlements from Russian invaders continues. In Kherson region, the occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements, and in Nova Kakhovka expelled all local residents from the Central City Hospital to accommodate their military due to their heavy losses.

"As a result of the successful counterattack of our troops in the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops frantically leave their positions and flee with loot deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it became known that about 150 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation left Borshchova and Artemivka in Kharkiv region in two buses, one truck and 19 stolen passenger cars. The same situation is observed in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region. The occupiers left the settlement in a hurry on 4 Kamaz trucks, 20 Tiger armored vehicles and stole more than 20 cars of local residents," the operational update says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in total, in recent days, more than two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from Russian occupation. Ukrainian units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of settlements of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region continues.

On September 11, the Derhachi City Council reported that the Russians fled from Kozacha Lopan.

Also, the Ukrainian flag was photographed in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.