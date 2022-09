The Ukrainian flag has already been flown in close proximity to the border with Russia - the corresponding photo from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, was published on social networks.

The flag of Ukraine was shown on a monument in Vovchansk, and the Russian tricolor was thrown into the trash.

It is reported that the liberation of Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk is extremely important for Ukraine. In particular, these settlements allowed Russia to keep control of the railway and roads in the region.

In addition, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, posted a wolf emoji on Telegram, by which he could hint at Vovchansk.

The Russian Federation also published a map according to which there are no more Russian troops in Vovchansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians fled from Kozacha Lopan, the flag of Ukraine was raised there. This was reported in the Derhachi City Council. In the morning, the head of Derhachi, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, wrote that the occupiers were leaving the village.

In the village of Pishchane, Luhansk region, on September 11, the Ukrainian flag was raised, however, it is currently unknown whether the settlement was completely liberated from the invaders.

The de-occupation of Ukraine continues. In total, in recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from Russian occupation. Ukrainian units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of settlements of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region continues.

On Saturday, September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.