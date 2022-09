The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Hoptivka, Kharkiv region, bordering Russia.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Hoptivka is ours! This is Kharkiv region. This is free Ukrainian land," he wrote.

The parliamentarian also posted a video to the corresponding post, where the military of the 130th battalion report the above.

Near Hoptivka there is a checkpoint through the state border of Ukraine with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements of Kherson region, and are fleeing the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that more than 100 suspicions of treason have already been presented in Kharkiv region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the flight of its military from Kharkiv region and published a new map with a new front line, where the front line runs along the eastern part of the region.