On the night of Wednesday, August 3, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv from the territory of the Russian city of Belgorod. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

Thus, Syniehubov reported that the Russians had struck the city twice in the morning.

"Around 4 a.m., the Russian invaders launched two strikes on Kharkiv. The rockets were launched from Belgorod, previously from the S-300 air defense system," the statement says.

According to him, one Russian missile hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Novobavarskyi district and damaged the building. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

An enemy missile hit the ground in Kholodnohirskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army once again tried to carry out an offensive in the Kharkiv direction, but thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, they were stopped.

Also, on July 31, the Ukrainian military foiled the enemy's plans to advance in the direction of the settlement of Husarivka, Kharkiv region.