In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“In the Belgorod region, during the scheduled training flight, a Su-25 plane crashed," the message says.

The pilot managed to eject, and the plane itself fell in a deserted place, there is no destruction on the ground.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash of the attack aircraft could be a technical malfunction.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told why not all Russian missiles can be shot down. The main purpose of Ukrainian air defense systems is to shoot down enemy aircraft and helicopters, not missiles. Also, Russian missiles are high-tech and designed in such a way as to be stealthy and fly at ultra-low altitudes, from 50 meters.

Last week, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia's use of old Soviet missiles indicates a depletion of high-precision missile stocks.

And previously the British Ministry of Defense reported, citing British intelligence data, that Russia was forced to use old missiles due to a shortage of components for the production of modern missiles.