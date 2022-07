Invaders Shell Residential Areas Of Kharkiv From Uragan MLRS This Morning, 2 People Killed, 19 Wounded

On Thursday morning, the Russian military fired from the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems at a district in Kharkiv, 2 people were killed and 19 were wounded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of now, as a result of the shelling of one of the districts of Kharkiv by Russian Uragans, 19 were wounded, among them 1 child. Unfortunately, 4 people are in serious condition. 2 people died," he wrote.

10 brigades of the Regional Emergency Medical Center worked at the hit sites.

The Regional Military Administration head said that the enemy is hitting exclusively on the streets of the city, shopping pavilions and housing infrastructure.

There is a hit in the apartment building, where a private dental office was located.

There were no people inside the premises at the time of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, the Russians struck a district of Kharkov, 3 people were killed and 1 was wounded.