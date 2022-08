The air defense forces of Ukraine shot down seven of the eight cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, August 2.

"On August 2, at about 5 p.m., the invaders launched a missile strike from the area of the Caspian Sea. The enemy engaged strategic Tu-95 bombers (Tu-160). In total, eight cruise missiles of the Kh-101 type (Kh-555) were fired at the territory of Ukraine in the direction of the central, southern and western regions of Ukraine. Seven of the eight missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Air Force of Ukraine. Six missiles were eliminated by anti-aircraft missile troops and one was shot down by an Air Force aircraft fighter," the statement said.

At the same time, one hit was recorded in Lviv region, where an anti-aircraft missile system was hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, in the sky over Vinnytsia region, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles.

Also, on August 2, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut and Zaitseve.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely liberated seven more settlements of Kherson region from the Russian occupiers.