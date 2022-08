On Monday morning, August 1, the Russian invaders struck the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

Thus, Syniehubov called on Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters in connection with new shelling by the Russians and reported about two casualties.

"Stay in shelters as much as possible! According to preliminary data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, there are 2 victims as a result of the shelling," Syniehubov wrote.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that during the morning shelling, the enemy struck a public transport stop again.

"Shooting at public transport stops is becoming a system for the Russian aggressor. Today at 7:10 a.m., again a person waiting for a bus was injured. An ambulance took him away. A person was also injured and cars were damaged in the courtyard of a high-rise building," Terekhov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military foiled the Russian offensive near Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, as a result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv, at least five people were killed and seven more were injured.