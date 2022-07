Invaders Launch Missile Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure Of Kharkiv At Night - Synehubov

That night, the Russian invaders again launched missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack of the Russian troops, the buildings of educational institutions were damaged, people were not injured. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in Telegram.

Synehubov reported that at around 3:00 a.m., two Russian missiles hit not far from an educational institution in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The explosion damaged the facade of the institution building, shattered windows, tram tracks opposite the educational building destroyed.

According to him, another missile hit the yard near the school in the Industrialnyi district, the building was damaged. Preliminary - there are no victims.

Synehubov also noted that during the day, the invaders continued to shell the civilian population of the Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Izium and Bohoduhiv districts of Kharkiv region. Private homes, farm buildings damaged, rescuers extinguished fires.

A 69-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the Chuhuyiv district as a result of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the subway depot in Kharkiv was destroyed due to shelling by the invaders.

More than 30 people were injured in a missile attack on Kharkiv on July 11.