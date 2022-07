Russian occupation troops launched three missiles on Odesa region, two of which shot down by air defense. This was reported by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on his Telegram on Friday, July 15.

"Odesa region. Enemy rocket fire. 3 missiles. One shot down by a unit of the Defense Forces. There are no victims," wrote Bratchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, the Russian occupiers fired at Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a submarine from the Black Sea.

This night, the Russian occupiers once again launched missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

Also on Friday morning, July 15, Russian occupiers fired mortars at two communities of Sumy region.