In Melitopol, the Russian invaders had problems with blood supplies amid the explosions of a military base at the local airfield. The invaders ask local residents to donate blood and distribute leaflets in the market.

This was reported by the local publication RIA - Melitopol.

After the explosions at the military base in Melitopol, the invaders took away all the blood supplies in the medical town. However, even the extracted blood was not enough for the wounded invaders.

The invaders of the "second army of the world" walk through the city's markets and hand out propaganda leaflets to the residents urging them to donate blood. They ask to take passport and identification code.

"Local residents say that when you receive such leaflets from the hands of the military killers of the Russian army, you involuntarily understand that things are bad for the invaders. There are many injured, and the blood supply is running out. That's why they were sent to the market, where there are more people," the edition emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one of the four military bases of the occupiers in Melitopol. More than 30 blows were inflicted on the enemy.

On July 3, unknown persons blew up the railway bridge between temporarily occupied Melitopol and Tokmak.

In addition, in Melitopol, the movement of a convoy of 40 units of Russian military equipment towards Kherson was recorded.