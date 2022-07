Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) successfully repelled the offensive of the Russian occupation forces on positions near the village of Dementiivka north of Kharkiv.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The occupiers tried to push our troops out of the area of Dementiivka. But our soldiers successfully repulsed several assaults on the specified village and forced the enemy to withdraw," it was reported.

The command said that during the day the Russian troops no longer took active action in the areas of other settlements near Kharkiv.

It is reported that during the day the enemy from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems fired at Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Stara Hnylytsia, Ukrainka, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Prudianka, Chornohlazivka, Kutuzivka, Staryi Saltiv, Nove, Bairak, Dementiivka and Zolochiv.

Recall that on Monday, July 11, it became known that in the temporarily occupied village of Velykyi Burluk, the car of collaborator Yevhen Yunakov, whom the Russians appointed the head of the occupation administration of Kharkiv region, was blown up.