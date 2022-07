Russian occupiers on Tuesday afternoon fired at the Industrialnyi District of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, 4 people were injured from the shelling.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syniehubov later added that according to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid, as of now, 4 people were injured as a result of shelling of the Industrialnyi District.

They received moderate injuries.

All victims were hospitalized in medical institutions, there is no threat to their lives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the Russian military fired at residential areas of Kharkiv, 3 killed and about 30 injured were reported.