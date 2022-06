The Russian occupation forces cannot replenish supplies on the temporarily captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which control all attempts by Russians to replenish reserves on the island.

The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, Russian troops are making attempts to replenish the reserves of their units on Zmiinyi Island, but they do not succeed.

"There is no such possibility, since the Ukrainian defense forces are conducting appropriate operations," Bratchuk said.

He also confirmed that today the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt another blow to the island captured by the Russians, as a result of which the invaders suffered losses.

We will remind, earlier today the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a strike on the garrison of Russian troops on the captured Zmiinyi Island.

We also reported that the authorities of the Crimea occupied by Russia declared the strike of Ukrainian troops on the Chornomornaftogaz drilling platforms stolen from Ukraine in 2014 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Earlier we wrote that on June 17, near the Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed the tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Vasily Bekh, on which the Russians installed the Tor anti-aircraft missile system.