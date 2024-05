All Administrative Service Centers in Kyiv will receive persons liable for military service to update data fr

On Saturday, May 18, a new law on mobilization comes into force, according to which all persons liable for military service must update their accounting data. All Administrative Service Centers in Kyiv on this day will operate, through which this can be done. In the capital, 300 Administrative Service Centers administrators are connected to the accounting system.

The department director of the Administrative Service Center in Kyiv Natalia Shamrai announced this on the air of Kyiv 24.

"Tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., all Administrative Service Centers of the city of Kyiv are ready to accept persons liable for military service so that they can update their data," she said.

According to her, the Administrative Service Centers are connected to the corresponding system. Those who are required to clarify military accounting data must carry identification documents, a military ticket or a credential.

Recall that after updating the data in a territorial recruitment center through the e-cabinet, the call for the passage of the military medical commission will be carried out through a separate summons.

The Ministry of Defense clarified whether it is needed to update the data in a territorial recruitment center if a person has a right to deferral.

The representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hlushchenko said that citizens aged 18 to 60 years, who were excluded from military registration (as indicated in the relevant state registers and their military tickets), do not need to come to territorial recruitment centers to update information.