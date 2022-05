On Zmiinyi Island, Russian invaders are trying to raise a sunken boat from the bottom. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In the waters of the Black Sea in the area of ​​Zmiinyi Island, lifting and rescue operations were recorded at the site of the destruction of the Russian landing craft," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the Black Sea near Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian boat of the Serna type, and then published a video of it exploding. The video contains footage of strikes on objects on land, but it is not known when they were made.

In addition, on April 5, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had damaged the enemy frigate Admiral Essen.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship "Saratov", 2 more ships of the Russian Federation "Caesar Kunikov" and "Novocherkassk" were damaged during the attack of Ukrainian forces.

The funeral of the cruiser Moskva took place in Sevastopol.