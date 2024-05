Reserve+ application will be available for download on smartphone at midnight on May 18 - Defense Ministry

Share:













Copied



Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko has told when the Reserve+ application will be available for download from Google Play and AppStore.

She said this on the air of the national telethon, her words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

According to Chernohorenko, the Reserve+ application will appear on Google Play and the AppStore at 00:01 on May 18.

The deputy minister added that Ukrainians will be able to download this application without any restrictions.

Recall that earlier on Friday the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the appearance of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

Using this application, Ukrainians will be able to update their data and access information in the Oberih registry.

We also reported that on Saturday, an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service will start operating in Ukraine.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that after updating the data through the electronic cabinet, the call for the passage of the military medical commission will be carried out through a separate summons.