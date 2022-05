In Mykolayiv Direction, RF Deploys 10 Batteries Of Rocket Artillery To Strike At AFU

The Russian military has deployed up to 10 batteries of reactive and up to eight cannon artillery to strike at the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolayiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is reinforcing the grouping of troops for an offensive on Polohy-Orekhove.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on holding occupied lines, conducting reconnaissance, and engineering equipment for positions.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops carried out demonstrative actions in order to tie down the AFU, improved engineering equipment and replenished supplies.

In the Besarabskyi direction, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense and has not undergone significant changes.

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out the tasks of isolating the area of ​​​​combat operations, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders continue to advance in 5 directions in Donbas and deploy 15 helicopters.

Troops of the Russian Federation launched an offensive against the settlement of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.