A quiet situation is observed in Kyiv region near the border with Belarus. The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this.

"Together with the head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Niebytov, they visited the border zones of the region. We want to assure you that there is no activity on the part of the Belarusian border," Kuleba wrote.

According to him, an operational headquarters operates around the clock in the region. Also, all services work in fruitful cooperation and enhanced mode.

"It should be remembered that the war is going on on all fronts, including the information one. We must understand that each of us is a source of information," Kuleba emphasized, reminding citizens not to distribute unverified news and use only official sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered the creation of a people's militia to strengthen the country's security and defense capability.

On May 26, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus ordered an immediate creation of an operational command on the border with Ukraine.