The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a counteroffensive in the Izium direction of Kharkiv region, which remains the hottest point of hostilities so far. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on Facebook on Saturday, May 14.

The Russian invaders do not strike at Kharkiv, but focus on the positions of the Ukrainian army. Also, some settlements of Kharkiv region - Chuhuiv, Zolochiv, Lozova and others - suffer from shelling. Synehubov said that the Izium direction is still the hottest point of confrontation with Russian aggression, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive.

"The enemy is retreating in some areas, and this is the result of the nature of our Armed Forces. We are bringing our victory closer, victory will be ours in the shortest possible time," Synehubov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 14, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that it is likely that the Russian military decided to completely abandon their positions around Kharkiv, since the Ukrainian military did not allow them to cordon off the city.

On May 12, the British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence, reported that the actions of Russian troops near Kharkiv were Russia's tacit acceptance of the failure to capture key cities in Ukraine.

On April 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.