At the moment, there is no threat of another offensive of Russian troops on Kyiv, but the situation may change at any time.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi said this in an interview with The Guardian.

"There is no concentration of troops near the Belarusian border, but we understand that any scenarios are possible tomorrow," the Interior Minister said.

At that, he made it clear that Ukraine is working to strengthen the defense of the region so that the scenario of March this year does not repeat itself.

Besides, the threat of missile strikes remains throughout the country.

"Potential targets include the Kyiv government quarter and the historical center," Monastyrskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May it became known that Kyiv was building a fortification in case of a new assault on the capital by Russian troops and the first line of defense of Kyiv was equipped at a great distance from the city in order to exclude the use of primarily enemy artillery units.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing a special air defense system that would destroy enemy missiles in flight, and their fragments would not fall on the cities.