Russians Launches Airstrike On Bakhmut On Wednesday Morning. There Are Injured

On Wednesday morning, June 8, Russia launched an airstrike on Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There are victims, their number is currently specified. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

It is reported that the invaders fired at the city at about 8 in the morning. Russian shells hit the educational institution and the administrative building, where people were.

It is noted that as a result of an airstrike, the school was completely destroyed, before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, 400 children studied in it.

Police, rescuers and explosives experts continue to work on the spot. Debris clearing and site surveys are ongoing. There is preliminary information about the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders destroyed 43 civilian objects in Donetsk region over the past day.

On Tuesday, June 7, as a result of shelling by Russian invaders in Donetsk region, 5 civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation troops were concentrating their efforts on preparing an attack on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.