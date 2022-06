British Intelligence Predicts In Which Direction Russia Could Activate Offensive

After Russia's success in the Popasna direction during May, its advance in the area stalled last week.

This is stated in a new intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

The authority notes that over the weekend, Ukrainian forces recaptured part of Sievierodonetsk, although Russian troops are likely to continue to occupy the eastern districts of the city.

Russia's broader plan is probably still to cut off the Sievierodonetsk district from the north and south.

Reports of heavy artillery shelling in the Izium district indicate that Russia is preparing to make new efforts in the northern direction.

“Russia almost certainly needs to achieve a breakthrough in at least one of these areas in order to turn tactical achievements into success at the operational level and move towards its political goal of controlling the entire Donetsk region,” the review reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops are trying to advance in the direction of Dovhenke of Kharkiv region.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to shelling, the enemy launched air strikes from aircraft and helicopters.

The aggressor concentrated its main efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, launched a missile attack on the settlement of Mykolaivka, 4 km east of Sloviansk.

The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction because of the losses suffered there.