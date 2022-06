Over the past day, June 7, the Russian invaders fired at Mykolaiv and the region several times. 13 people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeeva in Telegram.

So, Zamazeeva reported that shelling was recorded in Bashtanskyi and Mykolaivskyi districts - on the territory of Shyrokivska, Bereznehovatska, Snihyrivska, Halytsynevskii and Pervomaiska communities.

Also today at night the invaders heat the city of Mykolaiv.

It is known that all the victims were taken to our medical facilities and receive the necessary assistance. There are no children among them.

In general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals there are 274 citizens who suffered from the attacks of invaders on the region, another 123 victims received outpatient care.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration, Vitalii Kim, urged residents of the region and Mykolaiv to wait a few weeks before returning to the region. The Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the south of the country.

Earlier, residents of several districts of Mykolaiv were called to leave the city because of the shelling.