Occupiers Carry Out Series Of Assaults In Sievierodonetsk, But AFU Threw Them Back – General Staff

On the 106th day of the war, the battles for Sievierodonetsk continued, the enemy advanced on Bohorodychne and Dovhenke, carried out unsuccessful assaults on Toshkivka, Rotov, Mykolaivka, and Kamyshuvakha, and are preparing to force the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 a.m. on June 9.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the enemy did not take active actions. The situation has not changed significantly.

Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus, as part of the combat readiness check, are working out the tasks of combating sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a mock enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced security for a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border and fire mortars at civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to increase the stability of the defense, is carrying out engineering and fortification equipment of positions and mining approaches. In order to constrain the actions of the defense forces of Ukraine, intensive artillery shelling of Ukrainian units is carried out.

In addition, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Staryi Saltiv, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Asiyivka, Chepil, and Udy.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy's efforts are concentrated on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sloviyansk and Barvenkove.

The enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dubrovne, Kamyshuvakha, and Kurulka.

Using the results of fire damage, the occupiers carried out offensive and assault operations near Bogorodichny and Dolgenkiy, the fighting continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to using artillery along the line of collision, launched a missile strike in the Kramatorsk area.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Lyman direction. It fired at Tetianivka, Pryshyb, and Serebrianka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy had a fire impact on the units of the Ukrainian troops from mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. He fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Pryvillia, Ustynivka, Hirske, and Katerynivka.

The occupiers launched an air strike on Toshkivka and unsuccessfully carried out the assault.

In the direction of the settlement of Katerynivka, Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted losses on the enemy. The enemy was thrown back.

The enemy continues an unsuccessful search for weaknesses in the defense of the town of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian units from cannon and rocket artillery near Kamyshuvakha, Mykolaivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Semyhiriya, and Mayorske.

The enemy conducted missile and airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Verkhniokamiyanka, Zolote, Berestove, Sloviyansk, and Niu York.

Using the results of the fire impact, the enemy conducts assault operations in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Rota, Mykolaivka, and Kamyshuvakha.

In previous battles in the indicated direction, the Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the invaders, and the enemy was forced to withdraw units of the 1st and 100th separate motorized rifle brigades of the 1st Army Corps to restore combat capability.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities on the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In order to constrain the actions of Ukrainian units, it carried out shelling from artillery and mortars along the line of collision.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy used artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Liubymivka, Dobrianka, Bila Krynytsia, Shyroke, Bereznehuvate, Blahodatne, Liubomyrivka, and Tavriiskyi.

In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy is preparing to force water barriers and conducted aerial reconnaissance with UAVs.

It plans to reinforce motorized rifle units with tank squadrons of T-62 tanks. In addition, it deployed subdivisions of cannon and rocket artillery, as well as the Tochka-U missile launchers.

Over the past day, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions repelled 7 enemy attacks, destroyed 3 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles and 4 vehicles of the enemy. Air defense units shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

As earlier reported, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced that there was no threat of encirclement of the Ukrainian military, despite the concentration of huge forces and means by the occupiers in this direction.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the fate of the entire Donbas is being decided in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, where the most fierce fighting since the beginning of the Russian invasion is now taking place.