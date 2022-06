General Staff Says About Shelling Of Kharkiv Region By Russian Invaders With Phosphorus Bombs

The Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv region with phosphorus bombs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units continue to concentrate their main efforts on holding their positions and preventing further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border.

The enemy does not stop the fire destruction of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kharkiv.

"The Russian occupiers used phosphorus munitions in the area of ​​the Cherkaski Tyshky settlement," the General Staff notes.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy groupings completed the regrouping of troops.

Enemy units are advancing in the directions Dovhenke - Dolyna and Brazhkivka - Vernopillia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders fired on Avdiivka, Luhansk region, with phosphorus shells on the evening of April 26 and on the morning of April 27.

Earlier, the Russian occupiers used prohibited phosphorus shells near Kharkiv during the battles for the village of Mala Rohan.

On the night of June 5, the Russian army launched missile and bomb attacks on the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.