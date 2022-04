Invaders Hit Mariupol Over 50 Times During Night, They Also Used Phosphorus Bombs - Azov

Over the past night, the Russian invaders inflicted about 50 airstrikes on Mariupol. The invaders also dropped a large number of phosphorus bombs on the city. This was announced by the deputy commander of the Azov regiment, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar.

Palamar reported that that night the invaders launched many airstrikes on the city and dropped phosphorus bombs.

"This night is just a colossal amount of airstrikes, phosphorus bombs, missiles, artillery and everything that a barbarian can use against humanity," he wrote.

Palamar also noted that Russia's losses in Mariupol alone amounted to more than USD 1 billion 111 million.

"Think about it, this money is equal to the ability to build 163 schools, or 273 kindergartens, or 12 modern hospitals, 32 maternity hospitals or 82 pharmacies. This is only Mariupol," Palamar said.

Besides, Palamar called for decisive action to de-blockade the besieged city.

“I call on the military-political leadership to take decisive action to unblock or evacuate everyone who hopes and believes in the Motherland. Today I will say not Mariupol is Ukraine, but Ukraine is Mariupol,” summed up the deputy commander of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the UN has prepared a team to evacuate people from Azovstal, negotiations are underway on a regime of silence in Mariupol.

Over the weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia that if people died in Mariupol, Ukraine would withdraw from the negotiation process.