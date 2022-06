In Sievierodonetsk, for which fighting continues, the Ukrainian military was able to launch counterattacks that broke the offensive potential of the Russians.

This was reported in the press service of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The report notes that the Russian invaders pulled together mobilized by the "LPR" group for the assault on Sievierodonetsk. But these people were ill-equipped and trained. They lack heavy equipment compared to regular Russian units.

British intelligence noted that Russia had already acted in this way in Syria, when the 5th corps of the Syrian army was sent to clean up the cities. So the invaders want to limit their losses at the expense of the inhabitants of the occupied territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 3, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russians from 20% of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, destroying most of the Russian equipment and military, including Kadyrov’s soldiers.

Earlier, Serhii Haidai said that a foreign legion had arrived in Sievierodonetsk to help the Ukrainian military.

On June 2, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the counterattacks of the Ukrainian defense forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, do not mean that the city will be recaptured from the Russian invaders.

At the same time, on June 2, Arestovych stated that the Ukrainian military had lured Russian troops into a trap in Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) by pretending to “surrender” the city.

On June 1, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops had taken control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, while the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and captured 6 invaders.